SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Resigns Amid Federal Corruption Charges

Mohammed Nuru resigned from his post as director of the San Francisco Public Works department amid a federal corruption probe, Mayor London Breed announced Monday.
Two weeks ago, FBI agents arrested Nuru and Nick Bovis — who owns the sports bar Lefty O’Doul’s — in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner to secure a restaurant space at the airport. Nuru also allegedly accepted extravagant gifts from a developer who was working on a project in the city.
Breed issued a statement Monday afternoon that said the city had not fired Nuru earlier because there are laws that must be followed to terminate a public employee. "We can now move the Department forward under new leadership," she said.