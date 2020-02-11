SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru Resigns Amid Federal Corruption Charges

Nuru, 57, is giving up his $270,000 salary, but he has requested an application to receive his $90,000 per year pension. If he's convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, the city could invalidate that pension.

Nuru and Bovis were released on $2 million bail each, and Nuru was on paid leave until his resignation.

Nuru was a go-to bureaucrat for several mayors, including Breed, and proactively cleaned up the city's streets before media events. He oversaw the city's Public Works department since 2012 and was a deputy in the department previously.

Since Nuru's arrest, acting Director Alaric Degrafinried has been appointed to take his place at the department.

At Breed's request, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Controller Ben Rosenfield have started an independent public corruption probe. Additionally, city supervisors have also called for a separate, special investigator to look into the corruption allegations.

Lawyers for the men have declined to comment on specifics except to say that their clients are good people.

The fraud charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison if the men are convicted.