Does Oakland Chinatown Need More Police? After Assaults, a Generational Divide

In addition to private security guards, volunteer-led patrol groups have been walking around Chinatown assisting seniors by walking them to the store or providing translation services. Several of these volunteer groups have popped up since early February.

The Oakland Police Department also added a new Mandarin-speaking liaison officer in Chinatown in mid-February. OPD said the position was created in response to the string of assaults and robberies in Chinatown.

Weng Kee Fu, who has operated Ruby King Bakery in Chinatown for more than 30 years, said he wants more police in the area – but since that’s not happening, he welcomes the armed security guards and says they help community members feel safe.

While he understands recent calls for defunding police and reinvesting that money into community programs, Fu said officials need to focus on removing bad officers instead of defunding the police force at-large. And he thinks, police presence is still needed to deter crime in the area.

And he's not the only one who feels like this.

“I ask all of our seniors in Chinatown and basically all of our businesses: Do you want to see police in this community?" said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 150 members.

"So far, I haven't heard anybody say no," he said.

That sentiment is a stark contrast to what some Asian American activists have been calling for.

'Prison Is Not the Only Solution for Public Safety'

On Feb. 13, hundreds of people attended a rally in Oakland Chinatown’s Madison Square Park to show solidarity with the Asian American community.