Former California Senator Barbara Boxer joins Scott and Marisa to share her reaction to the insurrection at the Capitol last week, the harrowing experiences she's heard from former colleagues and her memories of being in the Senate on September 11th, 2001. Boxer also discusses the House impeachment of President Trump, what to expect from the Biden administration on climate change, the controversy over her registration to advise a Chinese surveillance firm and how she spends her days in the Coachella Valley.
Barbara Boxer on the Capitol Attack, Impeachment and Biden's Climate Agenda
28 min
Senator Barbara Boxer, D-CA, speaks during a press conference calling for the creation of an independent military justice system for deal with sexual harassment and assault in the military, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 6, 2014. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
