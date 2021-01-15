Barbara Boxer on the Capitol Attack, Impeachment and Biden's Climate Agenda

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer joins Scott and Marisa to share her reaction to the insurrection at the Capitol last week, the harrowing experiences she's heard from former colleagues and her memories of being in the Senate on September 11th, 2001. Boxer also discusses the House impeachment of President Trump, what to expect from the Biden administration on climate change, the controversy over her registration to advise a Chinese surveillance firm and how she spends her days in the Coachella Valley.