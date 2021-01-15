Social Media Giants Banned Trump, But They Still Have Lots of Problems

Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google have long struggled to deal with violent language and misinformation on their platforms.

But after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, a line was crossed — and these companies banned or restricted President Trump, along with some of his supporters who have incited violence.

So what took these companies so long to take action? And how should we feel about their continued role in how we communicate?

Guest: Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley senior editor







Read the transcript here.