After Historic Election, California Legislators Consider Keeping Voting Changes

Assembly Bill 37, written by Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), would make universal vote-by-mail a permanent feature of California elections. Weber has said she would support the change as Secretary of State.

A handful of Republicans supported making the change last year, but it's unclear how many would back an ongoing expansion of mail voting.

"I oppose the direct sending of the ballots," said Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), the top Republican on the Elections Committee. "I believe there are too many vulnerabilities with that approach."

Even if vote-by-mail becomes the default in California, it doesn't appear that the state is going in the direction of Utah and Colorado, which have largely done away with in-person voting.

"We certainly don't want to see an end to in-person voting," said Carol Moon Goldberg, president of the League of Women Voters of California. "People do need to talk to other people — maybe they have a question about their registration, maybe they have a question about the ballot, maybe they need special equipment because of some sort of disability that makes it difficult to handle a ballot at home."

In 2020, California counties were allowed to reduce the number of voting locations that they offered if they opened for at least three days of early voting.

Legislators will need to decide on a new minimum amount of in-person voting that balances costs and voter needs. The law on the books requires counties that offer in-person voting to do so for eleven days, which many local officials see as cost-prohibitive.

Funding for Election Administration: Local election officials throughout California credit the success of the 2020 vote to the additional funding that came their way, largely through the federal CARES Act.

In essence, they had the resources to conduct two elections: a vote-by-mail election that required sending every voter a ballot with a pre-paid return envelope, complete with ballot tracking technology and drop box locations; alongside an in-person election that required renting voting locations, recruiting poll workers and stocking up on sanitizer and protective gear.

If the state wants to replicate that success in the future, they need to pay for it, said Cathy Darling Allen, registrar of voters in Shasta County, who noted that counties are currently not reimbursed at all by the state for special elections.

"If I had just one thing to ask the legislature for in 2021, it would be to craft a regular and consistent funding to counties for the conduct of elections," Allen said.

Ballot Collection: Debate over California's ballot collection law, long a scourge of state Republicans, took a different twist in 2020. The provision allowing voters to entrust someone else to return their ballot was used by local GOP officials to justify the creation of private ballot drop boxes — some with the label "official." Democrats cried foul and the labels were removed, but under the law, the votes were allowed to be counted.

Now, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are calling for reforms to the practice (often referred to as "ballot harvesting") which could include requiring ballot collectors to identify themselves, helping local election officials maintain a chain of custody for the ballot.

Senate Bill 34, also written by Umberg, would create penalties for falsely labeling a voting location or dropbox as "official."