By The People: You’ve Protested, Voted, Donated. Cat Brooks on What’s Next

It takes a lot of work to undo white supremacy. For many who have been committed to this work, it’s a lifetime of protests, campaigning, donating, and showing up. And sometimes, it can feel like an impossible task.

Following the attack by the pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol last week, we invited longtime Bay Area activist Cat Brooks to talk with us about how she’s been processing everything, and how to build a sustainable movement.

Guest: Cat Brooks, executive director of the Justice Teams Network and co-founder of the Anti Police Terror Project







Read the transcript here.

