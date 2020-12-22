Secretary of State Alex Padilla Named California's New US Senator

Like many California Latino politicians of his generation, Padilla’s interest in politics blossomed that fall in response to Proposition 187, the ballot measure that aimed to block undocumented immigrants from accessing public services.
“Prop. 187 changed my life trajectory dramatically,” Padilla said. “I realized that I needed to engage politically, finally, if we wanted to not be scapegoated anymore.”
After a brief stint working as an aide for California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Padilla ran the upstart state Assembly campaign of Tony Cárdenas, a fellow Pacoima native, who won the seat in 1996.
“I went from volunteer to a volunteer organizer to campaign manager within a couple of months,” Padilla recalled.
In 1999, Padilla won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council, and two years later, he became the council president at just 28 years old.
Padilla’s first political trial by fire came just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. With Los Angeles Mayor James Hahn stranded on a lobbying trip in Washington, D.C, Padilla was left as acting mayor — giving daily briefings in English and Spanish, and urging Angelenos to return to work and school.
Padilla went on to serve eight years in the state Senate before being elected secretary of state in 2014.
He inherited an office that faced criticism over its administration of elections — and took the helm on the heels of a midterm with historically low voter turnout.
Padilla presided over a number of initiatives credited with boosting democratic participation in the state, including a new “motor voter” program that automatically registered DMV visitors to vote, and the 2016 Voter’s Choice Act, under which more than a dozen counties automatically sent every registered voter a ballot.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Padilla urged lawmakers to expand the principles of the Voter’s Choice Act statewide, backing a plan to send every registered voter a ballot while consolidating many in-person voting locations.
The changes resulted in historic turnout: more than 70% of eligible Californians cast a ballot (the highest mark since 1952), and the state avoided having any widespread voting issues.
However, not every initiative Padilla pursued as secretary of state went off without a hitch. A state audit found the “motor voter” program was responsible for hundreds of thousands of discrepancies in voter registration files. And Los Angeles County’s transition to the Voter’s Choice Act model resulted in long lines and delays during the March 2020 primary.
And though his job calls for the nonpartisan administration of elections, Padilla has raised some eyebrows by remaining active in Democratic party politics, regularly endorsing candidates and ballot measures. This fall, he was criticized for authorizing a contract for voter outreach with a firm that had ties to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.