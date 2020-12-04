Pressure Mounts on Newsom Over Pick to Succeed Harris As California's New Senator

And in a state as diverse as California, whatever choice the governor makes is bound to disappoint at least some of his supporters.

“This is not something that I wish even on my worst enemy, because you create enemies in this process,” Newsom said on Election Day when the outcome was still hypothetical.

Asked what kind of person Newsom would choose to fill Harris' seat for the remaining two years of her term, he mused about a few of the considerations.

“You've got people that voted for Kamala Harris. And so is it in her image? Do you sort of extend that narrative? I mean, all these questions have to be worked through, Newsom said. "Is it a caretaker or someone who can turn around a win? Is it someone that's qualified that may not win but would be fabulous? I mean, all these things have to be factored in.”

So too does electability: Newsom's appointee will face reelection in 2022.

At the time, Newsom said it was not a decision he relished, acknowledging that some people will be unhappy with whoever he appoints.

Over the past month, pressure and lobbying have only grown.

“I think it would be a tremendous mistake to replace Kamala Harris with a man,” said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, which supports more political representation for women of color.

To her, not appointing a Black woman to replace Harris — who made history as the first Black person to represent California in the Senate — would be backsliding.

“If he does not, then what we have is a Senate with zero black women representation. And really, it's that stark and it's that serious,” Allison said.

As Allison sees it, Newsom has two great choices in Barbara Lee and Karen Bass, two Black congresswomen who know Capitol Hill well and would hit the ground running on day one.

“It's not just identity, it's readiness to lead; who will be ready in the Senate on day one," she said.

Allison said Newsom should appoint someone who will fight for the issues Harris championed, such as criminal justice reform and Black maternal health.

“I feel very strongly that without a vocal advocate in the Senate, that Black women in our broader communities are at more risk,” she said.

Newsom is also under pressure from other communities. Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation in Silicon Valley, is part of a coalition pushing the governor to make history by naming the state’s first Latino senator.

“It's about time that we have representation for the largest ethnic group in the state in the U.S. Senate,” Martinez Garcel said.

“It’s not just having a Latino. It's someone who understands the immigrant experience here in California, what it's like to be part of a farmworker community and family and bring that voice and that representation to the U.S. Senate floor. That's what matters,” she added.