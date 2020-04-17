As the country braces for the potential of a general election impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Scott and Marisa are joined by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to get an update on how California is preparing to carry out the vote, and how Los Angeles County can improve voter experience in November. Padilla also shares stories from his childhood in Pacoima, his early pursuit of a career in rocket science, and how ended up as mayor of Los Angeles on September 11th, 2001.
Political Breakdown
Alex Padilla on Preparing for the November Vote and His Stint as Mayor of L.A. on 9/11
29 min
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla joins Political Breakdown on April 16, 2020.
