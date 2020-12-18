The Bay Team Remembers Our Favorite Episodes of 2020

This year in news has changed us all in so many ways. And as we wrap up 2020 with our final episode of the year, we thought we'd take some time to reflect on the stories that have stuck with us the most.

Remembering San Francisco Lesbian Rights Activist Phyllis Lyon — Ericka Cruz Guevarra

'These Kids are Fearless': Vallejo Families Seeking Justice for Police Killings Reflect on Protests — Devin Katayama

Meet the Poll Workers Who Made Election Day in the Bay Area Possible — Alan Montecillo

Guests: Devin Katayama, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, and Alan Montecillo, Kyana Moghadam





Read the transcript here.