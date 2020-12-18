KQED is a proud member of
The Bay Team Remembers Our Favorite Episodes of 2020
The Bay

The Bay Team Remembers Our Favorite Episodes of 2020

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDevin KatayamaAlan MontecilloKyana Moghadam
The Bay team poses in a cut and paste photoshoot in our office, which we haven't been to since March. (Courtesy of The Bay)

This year in news has changed us all in so many ways. And as we wrap up 2020 with our final episode of the year, we thought we'd take some time to reflect on the stories that have stuck with us the most.

Remembering San Francisco Lesbian Rights Activist Phyllis Lyon — Ericka Cruz Guevarra

'These Kids are Fearless': Vallejo Families Seeking Justice for Police Killings Reflect on Protests — Devin Katayama

Meet the Poll Workers Who Made Election Day in the Bay Area Possible — Alan Montecillo

Guests: Devin Katayama, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, and Alan Montecillo, Kyana Moghadam


Read the transcript here.

We've off for the next two weeks, and our next episode will be on Jan. 4, 2021.

