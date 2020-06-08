Reflections From Vallejo Families Seeking Justice for Police Killings

Vallejo Police killed another person of color last week. Sean Monterrosa of San Francisco was shot after police say they mistook a hammer for a gun.

Days later, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued an "expansive review" of the Vallejo Police Department, citing the recent spate of high-profile police shootings and calls from the community.

We checked back in with the families of loved ones shot by Vallejo police, which we featured last year in our special series on policing in Vallejo.

Guests: Alicia Saddler, sister of Angel Ramos and David Harrison, cousin of Willie McCoy

