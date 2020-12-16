We're Missing A Lot of Information About the COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farm Plants

In August, a Foster Farms poultry processing plant in Livingston was temporarily shut down because of a a COVID-19 outbreak where at least 392 workers tested positive and 9 workers died. Now, Foster Farms is facing outbreaks at three of the company’s plants in the Central Valley.

But it’s been really hard to get basic information about what’s going on about things like worker safety and who makes the final decisions. Today, we talk about what we do and don’t know about these outbreaks, and what this lack of information means for the general public and the company’s workers.