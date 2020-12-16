KQED is a proud member of
We're Missing A Lot of Information About the COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farm Plants
The Bay

Devin KatayamaAlexandra HallEricka Cruz GuevarraKyana MoghadamAlan Montecillo
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Image)

In August, a Foster Farms poultry processing plant in Livingston was temporarily shut down because of a a COVID-19 outbreak where  at least 392 workers tested positive and 9 workers died. Now, Foster Farms is facing outbreaks at three of the company’s plants in the Central Valley.
But it’s been really hard to get basic information about what’s going on about things like worker safety and who makes the final decisions. Today, we talk about what we do and don’t know about these outbreaks, and what this lack of information means for the general public and the company’s workers.
Guest: Alexandra Hall, KQED Central Valley reporter


Read the transcript here.

