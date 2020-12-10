They Were Released From Prison Into ICE Detention in a Pandemic. Now They're Seeking Damages

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 25,000 people incarcerated in California prisons have contracted COVID-19, according to CDCR figures, and nearly 8,000 ICE detainees nationwide have tested positive.

Last week, a federal judge in San Francisco condemned officials with ICE and the GEO Group, a private prison company, for their treatment of detainees at a facility in Bakersfield during the pandemic. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said ICE and GEO made “no meaningful effort to prevent and were totally unprepared to respond to” a severe coronavirus outbreak that sickened dozens of immigrants held at the Mesa Verde facility.

Chhabria also said ICE and GEO Group officials had repeatedly lied to his court, deliberately avoided testing detainees, and that their conduct since the pandemic began had been “appalling.”

One of the detainee claimants who got sick during the summer COVID-19 outbreak at Mesa Verde was John Victorio, a 41-year old Filipino immigrant who was transferred from the Shafter State Prison to the detention center in July.

Victorio, who suffers from asthma and other medical issues, was diagnosed with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus in August. He claims Mesa Verde staff took 10 days to give him an inhaler after he was confirmed positive. Months after, he still struggled to breathe at night, according to the filings.

Victorio, the father of two U.S. citizen children, is still being held at Mesa Verde where he is fighting his deportation case. He said that detention has felt like additional punishment after completing his sentence for drug-related convictions.

“When I thought I was going to be released after serving my time in CDCR, I thought I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. I was ready to see my kids,” said Victorio, who has lived in the U.S. since age 14, in a statement. “But now that they’ve transferred me to ICE, I don’t even see a light. I’m still doing time when I already did my time.”

Another claimant is Brian Bukle, a 61-year old U.S. citizen who was originally born in the British Virgin Islands. He was set to be released from state prison in June after completing a five-year conviction for assault, said ACLU attorney Talla.