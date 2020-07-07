State Lawmakers Urge Newsom to Stop Transferring People in Prison to ICE in Pandemic

Last week Ralph Diaz, the head of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said in a state Senate hearing that his agency does inform ICE of incarcerated immigrants’ release dates, and coordinates a transfer to ICE agents who take the person into custody. He said he had no plan to end the practice, which he said was the same way that CDCR responds to a hold placed by any other law enforcement agency.

But in their letter to Newsom, Bonta and the other lawmakers said California is under no legal obligation to assist the federal government with deportations, and the governor and CDCR can end the policy.

Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Immigrant advocates said Monday that transfers from CDCR are the primary way that people are being taken into ICE custody in California since the start of the pandemic. CDCR transferred 575 people to ICE between Jan. 1 to May 13, according to Angela Chan, policy director for the San Francisco-based Asian Law Caucus.

Chan said she is aware of only one instance this year in which a person was released from state prison and not picked up by ICE — that’s the case of Chanthon Bun, a Cambodian refugee who was set free from San Quentin prison last week. On the day of his release, Bun went for a COVID-19 test and found out he had been infected inside the prison. If he had been transferred to ICE custody, he would have taken the virus with him.