California Turned Over an Incarcerated Firefighter to ICE. Lawmakers Urge Newsom to End the Practice

Among the roughly 1,800 inmate firefighters who battled record-setting blazes in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was a teenager.
Keola, who grew up in the East Bay city of Richmond after fleeing Laos with his parents when he was just two years old, battled six major wildfires in California this season. During an assignment on the Zogg Fire this fall in Shasta County, he suffered a traumatic neck injury after being hit by a falling tree and had to be airlifted out and hospitalized.
But despite the physical pain he still suffers and the dangerous work firefighting represents, Keola still wants to do it.