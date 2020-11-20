California Turned Over an Incarcerated Firefighter to ICE. Lawmakers Urge Newsom to End the Practice

After his first assignment, when he was stunned to see people from the community lining up to thank him and other inmates as they returned to their bus, Keola said the work made him feel a bit like a superhero.

"For the first time in my life, I felt good about myself," he said. "I told myself this is what I want to do with my life."

When he was 16, Keola was involved in a gang-related shooting and was convicted for second-degree attempted murder.

Having now completed his sentence, he was set to be released from state prison last month — instead, federal agents from ICE arrested him and are still holding him at a detention center in Kern County.

Keola has a green card, but he can be deported because of his criminal conviction. An immigration judge ordered him deported on Oct. 29.

"I’m just asking for a second chance to live this American life and to be a firefighter," Keola said told reporters over the phone from the ICE detention center on Thursday.