Why California Is Factoring in Historical Social Injustice in the Vaccine Rollout
Why California Is Factoring in Historical Social Injustice in the Vaccine Rollout

Etzel Rubio at Berkeley Pediatrics fills a syringe in preparation to administer a vaccine. (Jeremy Raff/KQED)

California is planning its rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. Healthcare workers have already been prioritized, but figuring out who comes next and how that decision will be made is now in the hands of  an advisory committee made up of health and community leaders. One factor they’ll use to decide who gets the vaccine next? A look at the nation’s history of social injustice, and which groups that have been overlooked, and wronged, in the past.

