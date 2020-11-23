Don’t Call it a Curfew: California's New, Less Restrictive Stay-at-Home Order Still Draws Backlash

The state's stay-at-home order is effective through at least Dec. 21. Individual violators are subject to fines or misdemeanor charges, and businesses not in compliance could have their licenses revoked.

To be clear, though, the order comes with multiple exceptions:

People are still allowed to run “essential” errands, like going to a grocery store or pharmacy, and can partake in outdoor activities alone or with immediate household members — like jogging or walking a pet

Restaurants can still remain open for takeout and delivery after 10 p.m.

Workers can continue to commute to or from their workplaces

The order exempts what the state defines as “essential workforce and critical infrastructure,” including health care and emergency workers, and various workers in the food and agriculture, water and sewage, transportation, energy, communications, government, manufacturing, and financial services sectors

Anyone homeless is also exempted

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, says it's best to think of it as “a way of restricting gatherings.”

“As I understand, we’ve had problems in the state with parties happening late at night. And this is designed to get to that,” he said. “It’s not an actual curfew.”

The new order is an effort to slow a striking surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. In California, there has been an average of more than 11,450 new cases statewide reported each day over the last week, a nearly 105% increase from two weeks ago, according to data collected by the Los Angeles Times.

Not the ‘Curfew’ You’re Looking For

The stay-at-home order applies to 41 of the state’s 58 counties that are in the “purple” tier, the most restrictive of four tiers guiding various stages of economic reopening. That encompasses roughly 94% of California’s nearly 40 million people.

But it still affects fewer people than California’s first-in-the-nation, around-the-clock lockdown in March, which covered the entire state.

The new order is also far less restrictive than the curfew order instituted by San Francisco Mayor London Breed in late May, amid protests and some acts of vandalism stemming from the police killing of George Floyd.

That time, city officials actually did call it a “curfew,” and required people to stay indoors from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for two days. If they left the house, residents had to “establish to the satisfaction of a peace officer” that they were traveling home or to a workplace, with few other exemptions.