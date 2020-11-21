KQED is a proud member of
COVID-19 Updates From Fresno and San Jose, Staying Safe This Thanksgiving
KQED Newsroom

COVID-19 Updates From Fresno and San Jose, Staying Safe This Thanksgiving

KQED News Staff

Staying Safe This Thanksgiving
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, as the country logged more than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 in the past week alone. Still, with a vaccine likely to be approved in the coming weeks, there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Public health expert Dr. Robert Wachter likens the situation to watching a split-screen movie with horror on one side and hope on the other. 

Guests:

  • Dr. Robert Wachter, chair, UCSF Department of Medicine

COVID-19 Updates From Santa Clara and Fresno
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the “emergency brake” and imposing a curfew prohibiting most nonessential work and activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew applies to 41 counties in the “purple tier,” the state’s most restrictive category indicating “widespread risk” of COVID-19 transmission. We get reaction from the mayors of San Jose and Fresno.

Guests:

  • Sam Liccardo, mayor of San Jose
  • Lee Brand, mayor of Fresno

Something Beautiful: Mosaic Steps of San Francisco
Take a walk with us up some of San Francisco’s tiled staircases, including one boasting a mosaic of the sea and the stars.

