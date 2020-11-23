By The People: Young, Queer Candidates of Color are Changing the Bay Area Political Scene

Devin Katayama: I know that in these three places — Fremont, South San Francisco and the 25th District — it's probably not a new thing for people of color to be running for office, for Asian candidates to be running, but what was it like for these three candidates to run specifically as young, queer people who've who've never run for office before?

Adhiti Bandlamudi: Between the three candidates I spoke to, they all sort of talked about facing backlash for their identity, but also about how much support they received from their community — from people who are neighbors, who they grew up around, from their former teachers. And that was a really unique experience for them.

They all talked about knocking on doors, talking to folks, and playing up the fact that they all grew up in the cities that they were running in.

It's this interesting notion of coming back to your hometown. You know, I only go back to my hometown for the holidays and I'm not really involved in what's really happening in the city that I used to call home. And the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to return back to their hometowns (or at least some people) to return back to their hometowns, and grapple with what it looks like now. How their hometown looks under the new ideals that have been set, and the new things that, you know, they've learned in this time that they've been away from home.