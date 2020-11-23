KQED is a proud member of
By The People: Young, Queer Candidates of Color are Changing the Bay Area Political Scene
The Bay

Devin KatayamaAdhiti BandlamudiEricka Cruz GuevarraKyana MoghadamAlan Montecillo
Alex Lee (left), Lucy Shen (center), and James Coleman (right) all ran for local office positions during the 2020 elections. (Courtesy of Alex Lee, Lucy Shen, and James Coleman)

One way to change your hometown? Run for office. That’s what Alex Lee, James Coleman, and Lucy Shen decided to do in the 2020 elections. All three are among a number of young, queer candidates of color who ran in local races this year.

They’re from different parts of the Bay Area – with unique relationships to their hometowns – but they all found themselves looking for change and diving into politics.

This is the first episode of By The People, The Bay’s new series highlighting the way democracy shows up in the places around us, and how we can all plug in.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter

Below is a lightly edited excerpt of the episode. You can read the full transcript here

Devin Katayama: I know that in these three places — Fremont, South San Francisco and the 25th District — it's probably not a new thing for people of color to be running for office, for Asian candidates to be running, but what was it like for these three candidates to run specifically as young, queer people who've who've never run for office before?

 Adhiti Bandlamudi: Between the three candidates I spoke to, they all sort of talked about facing backlash for their identity, but also about how much support they received from their community — from people who are neighbors, who they grew up around, from their former teachers. And that was a really unique experience for them.

They all talked about knocking on doors, talking to folks, and playing up the fact that they all grew up in the cities that they were running in.

It's this interesting notion of coming back to your hometown. You know, I only go back to my hometown for the holidays and I'm not really involved in what's really happening in the city that I used to call home. And the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to return back to their hometowns (or at least some people) to return back to their hometowns, and grapple with what it looks like now. How their hometown looks under the new ideals that have been set, and the new things that, you know, they've learned in this time that they've been away from home.