Some Hotels for Unsheltered People Are Closing. Where Will They Go?

When the pandemic hit, thousands of unsheltered people were moved into hotels under a plan known as Project Roomkey. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the goal was to eventually move people into permanent housing. But early data from eight Bay Area counties analyzed by KQED shows that most people discharged from hotels have not found a more secure home.

Now, some of those hotels are closing, and as coronavirus cases surge again the question still remains: where will the unhoused go?

Guest: Erin Baldassari, KQED housing reporter and co-host of Sold Out, a podcast about the challenges and solutions to our housing crisis.

