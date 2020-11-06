How Voting Went Down in the Bay Area

Voting in the Bay Area seemed to go smoothly on Tuesday, thanks in part to California's efforts to get people to vote early and by mail.. That says a lot, in an election where there's been so much misinformation about the process, and where a pandemic threatened the health and safety of people voting in person.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED Politics and Government reporter

Guy is following up with Bay Area counties to see what more we can learn about voting this election. If you experienced problems either voting by mail or at the polls let Guy know by tweeting him @GuyMarzorati or email him at gmarzorati@KQED.org.

Read the episode transcript, here.




