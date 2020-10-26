KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What It's Like to Have Parents Who Are Essential Workers
The Bay

What It's Like to Have Parents Who Are Essential Workers

Devin KatayamaSasha KhokhaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Bela Gonzales, 15, and her brother Louie Licea, 15, have been taking care of their little sister and running the house while their parents have been working long shifts during the COVID-19 crisis. They also dyed their hair a matching shade of pink while sheltered in place at home. (Courtsy of Veronica Licea)

Bela Gonzalez and Louie Licea are 15. Both of their parents are essential workers and need to leave the house every day.

It's all pretty stressful. And it's also brought more responsibility: while their parents are gone, Bela and Louie take care of their little sister, Mia.

Guests: Sasha Khokha, host of The California Report Magazine, Bela Gonzales and Louie Licea

This episode originally ran in April 2020.

Click here for info about power shutoffs. You can also check to see if your address will be affected.

Sponsored