What It's Like to Have Parents Who Are Essential Workers

Bela Gonzalez and Louie Licea are 15. Both of their parents are essential workers and need to leave the house every day.

It's all pretty stressful. And it's also brought more responsibility: while their parents are gone, Bela and Louie take care of their little sister, Mia.

Guests: Sasha Khokha, host of The California Report Magazine, Bela Gonzales and Louie Licea

This episode originally ran in April 2020.

