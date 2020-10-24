With Dangerous Windstorm in Forecast, PG&E Warns of Huge Potential Blackout

Firefighting agencies across the Bay Area and Northern California are preparing for a wind event late this weekend that forecasters say may be the most severe — and dangerous — so far this year.

The forecast for dangerously dry, windy weather prompted PG&E to issue a notice Friday evening of potential wildfire-safety outages covering 466,000 customers in 38 counties. It's by far the largest safety blackouts executed this year, and reminiscent of a shutoff exactly a year ago in which about one million customers had their lights turned off.

The utility said the outages, which could include about 140,000 in the Bay Area, could begin Sunday afternoon and last through at least Monday night.





National Weather Service offices throughout the North State posted red flag warnings for an intense period of strong, gusty winds and extremely low humidity that, combined with critically dry grasses, brush and timberlands, pose a critical fire threat throughout the region.

In the Bay Area, what the NWS Bay Area office called a "damaging burst of winds" will arrive in the North Bay — especially in the mountains of Napa County — by late afternoon Sunday. High winds will then move south into the East Bay Hills and then the rest of the region.

Unlike more typical wind events, forecasters say that the coming windstorm will also bring violent gusts to the region's valleys and coastal locations at sea level.