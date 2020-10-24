KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
With Dangerous Windstorm in Forecast, PG&E Warns of Huge Potential Blackout
News

With Dangerous Windstorm in Forecast, PG&E Warns of Huge Potential Blackout

Dan Brekke
PG&E power lines and transmission tower near Santa Rosa as seen during November 2019 wildfire-safety power outage.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Firefighting agencies across the Bay Area and Northern California are preparing for a wind event late this weekend that forecasters say may be the most severe — and dangerous — so far this year.

The forecast for dangerously dry, windy weather prompted PG&E to issue a notice Friday evening of potential wildfire-safety outages covering 466,000 customers in 38 counties. It's by far the largest safety blackouts executed this year, and reminiscent of a shutoff exactly a year ago in which about one million customers had their lights turned off.

The utility said the outages, which could include about 140,000 in the Bay Area, could begin Sunday afternoon and last through at least Monday night.


National Weather Service offices throughout the North State posted red flag warnings for an intense period of strong, gusty winds and extremely low humidity that, combined with critically dry grasses, brush and timberlands, pose a critical fire threat throughout the region.

In the Bay Area, what the NWS Bay Area office called a "damaging burst of winds" will arrive in the North Bay — especially in the mountains of Napa County — by late afternoon Sunday. High winds will then move south into the East Bay Hills and then the rest of the region.

Unlike more typical wind events, forecasters say that the coming windstorm will also bring violent gusts to the region's valleys and coastal locations at sea level.

The office's statement warned that any new fire starts after winds pick up Sunday "will be very problematic" as winds are expected to increase in intensity during the evening and remain strong overnight.

Winds are forecast to begin to ease Monday, but red flag warnings in the Bay Area will be in force through late Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire and local fire agencies are also readying for the windstorm's onset by mobilizing strike teams of engines, hand crews and other resources for deployment on Sunday.

On Friday, Cal Fire was preparing "additional ground resources and air assets and putting them in strategic locations around the state where we recognize there's going to be elevated fire potential," said Jonathan Cox, an agency spokesman and deputy chief.

He said that Cal Fire was also working with local fire departments to pre-position engines and personnel to help in the initial attack on any wildfires that start.

"If fires break out, that helps us get sufficient resources to them — and that's really our priority this weekend, getting resources to the right location," Cox said.

Sponsored

Among the local agencies getting ready is the Napa County Fire Department, which has already fought two huge, challenging wildland blazes this year: the LNU Complex Fire and the Glass Fire.

Chief Geoff Belyea said the department, which includes 60 "career" firefighters, 170 volunteer personnel and seasonal Cal Fire crews, had already received increased staffing earlier this week with two five-engine strike teams from outside agencies.

Belyea acknowledged it's been a tough year, but says his crews are ready.

"We have a really dedicated group of firefighters that really don’t have a lot of quit in ‘em," Belyea said. "They take protecting their community very seriously. And while we're all tired and looking forward to the end of fire season, whenever that is, they still want to be out there if we have another large fire. We hope we don't, but they’re ready to rise up to the challenge if it presents itself again."

As to the end of fire season, it's still nowhere in sight, with dry weather forecast into early November.