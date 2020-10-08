Four Takeaways from Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential Debate Performance

California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence (and one pesky fly) shared the vice presidential debate stage on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah — trading barbs in a 90-minute debate moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.

Harris made her debut on the national debate stage last year, during her run for the Democratic presidential nomination. But her task on Wednesday night was different, as she honed attacks on the Trump administration and sought to bridge divides between her own record and Joe Biden's platform.

Here are four takeaways from her performance:

Starting Out on Offense

Last week's presidential debate between President Trump and Biden began with questions about the pending confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. But after the president contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized over the weekend, there was little doubt that Wednesday night's debate would start with a focus on the pandemic.

Harris was ready. She tapped into the prosecutorial form that has garnered her acclaim during her time in the Senate, and calmly laid out the case against the Trump administration's response.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said.