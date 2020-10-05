KQED en Español 📬 Tu guía electoral

Nota del editor: Está leyendo el archivo de nuestro boletín bilingüe del 1 de octubre de 2020. Suscribáse al boletín semanal de KQED en Español en este enlace.

Hola a todos,

Mi nombre es Lisa Pickoff-White, y soy una de las personas que están creando la guía electoral de KQED para este año.

Ya hemos escuchado bastante de las elecciones para la presidencia. Pero en California, podremos votar para muchas más otras cosas este año. Algunas de las propuestas a nivel estatal incluyen medidas que podrían impactar la vivienda, la edad mínima para votar y la privacidad en línea.

Y tan solo en el Área de la Bahía, hay más de 100 medidas que se presentan a votación. Varias ciudades en la Bahía, incluyendo Berkeley, Oakland y San José consideran cambios en cómo se investigan las acciones de la policía. Otras ciudades proponen cambios para permitir que cualquier residente, sin importar su estatus de ciudadanía, con más de 18 años pueda formar parte de consejos y mesas municipales. Además, hay decenas de medidas sobre posibles incrementos de impuestos por toda nuestra zona.

Nuestra intención no es decirle cómo votar. Lo que sí queremos es darle la información que necesita para poder votar. Por esa razón, hemos escrito guías cortas para cada medida, donde explicamos qué pasaría si se aprueban estas medidas.

Nuestros reporteros y editores han revisado cada medida y propuesta muy cuidadosamente para confirmar que le estamos dando una perspectiva imparcial. Estos son algunos de los nombres de nuestro equipo editorial que nos han ayudado a preparar esta guía: Lina Blanco, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, Don Clyde, Joe Fitzgerald Rodríguez, Sam Harnett, Sarah Hotchkiss, Marisa Lagos, Guy Marzorati, Gabe Meline, Reece Michaelson, Adriana Morga, Katie Orr, Maria Pena, Kervy Robles, Scott Shafer, Ki Sung, Danielle Venton, Nastia Voynovskaya y Michelle Wiley.

Mientras tanto, todas las personas que se hayan registrado para votar recibirán su boleta por correo postal. Aquí tiene lo que debe de hacer para verificar que su nombre esté registrado con la dirección correcta.

Si tiene preguntas sobre nuestra guía, y cómo la preparamos, por favor contáctame por mi correo electrónico lpickoffwhite@kqed.org.

Hello everyone,

My name is Lisa Pickoff-White, and I’m one of the many people working to bring you KQED’s voter guide this year.

We’ve all heard a lot about the presidential election. But, there are many other things to vote on in California this year. Some of the state propositions include housing, expanding the voting age and online privacy.

There are also more than 100 ballot measures in the Bay Area alone. Numerous cities in the Bay Area, including Berkeley, Oakland and San Jose, are proposing changes to police oversight. Other cities are proposing to allow any resident, regardless of citizenship status, of legal age to serve on local boards. There are also dozens of tax measures.

We don’t want to tell you how to vote. We want to give you the information you need to vote. That’s why we’ve written short guides for each measure explaining what would happen if it passes.

Our reporters and editors reviewed each measure and proposition carefully to make sure that we’re giving you an unbiased view. These are just some of the people on our editorial team who helped prepare the guide: Lina Blanco, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, Don Clyde, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Sam Harnett, Sarah Hotchkiss, Marisa Lagos, Guy Marzorati, Gabe Meline, Reece Michaelson, Adriana Morga, Katie Orr, Maria Pena, Kervy Robles, Scott Shafer, Ki Sung, Danielle Venton, Nastia Voynovskaya and Michelle Wiley.

In the meantime, every registered voter will be mailed a ballot. Here’s where to check that you are registered at the correct address.

If you have any questions about our guide, or how we put it together, please let me know at lpickoffwhite@kqed.org.

Thanks,

Lisa Pickoff-White

Periodista de datos

Data Journalist

NOTICIAS | NEWS

Aquí las noticias más recientes para usted:

¿Cómo será diferente votar en California este año? Voto por correo para todos, una espera más larga para saber el resultado final del conteo, y más. Sepa que tiene que hacer para prepararse para las elecciones muy inusuales del 2020. Leer más

Voto por correo para todos, una espera más larga para saber el resultado final del conteo, y más. Sepa que tiene que hacer para prepararse para las elecciones muy inusuales del 2020. Leer más ¿Qué debo traer en mi mochila de emergencia para los incendios durante covid-19? Varias comunidades de la Bahía ya han recibido una orden de evacuación. Si usted tiene que evacuar, también tiene que seguir precavido contra el coronavirus. Le damos unos consejos de lo que debe de llevar a mano. Leer más

Varias comunidades de la Bahía ya han recibido una orden de evacuación. Si usted tiene que evacuar, también tiene que seguir precavido contra el coronavirus. Le damos unos consejos de lo que debe de llevar a mano. Leer más ¿Dónde está mi boleta electoral? Monitoree su voto por correo con este nuevo programa Si ya mandó su boleta electoral, ahora qué? Le explicamos cómo puede rastrear su boleta, paso por paso hasta que sea contada. Le aclaramos cuáles son las fechas límites que debe de tener en cuenta. Leer más

Here are our recent stories that we think matter to you: