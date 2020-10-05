KQED is a proud member of
KQED en Español 📬 Tu guía electoral

Lisa Pickoff-White, Adriana Morga, Lina Blanco, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Nota del editor: Está leyendo el archivo de nuestro boletín bilingüe del 1 de octubre de 2020. Suscribáse al boletín semanal de KQED en Español en este enlace.

Hola a todos,

Mi nombre es Lisa Pickoff-White, y soy una de las personas que están creando la guía electoral de KQED para este año.

Ya hemos escuchado bastante de las elecciones para la presidencia. Pero en California, podremos votar para muchas más otras cosas este año. Algunas de las propuestas a nivel estatal incluyen medidas que podrían impactar la vivienda, la edad mínima para votar y la privacidad en línea.

Y tan solo en el Área de la Bahía, hay más de 100 medidas que se presentan a votación. Varias ciudades en la Bahía, incluyendo Berkeley, Oakland y San José consideran cambios en cómo se investigan las acciones de la policía. Otras ciudades proponen cambios para permitir que cualquier residente, sin importar su estatus de ciudadanía, con más de 18 años pueda formar parte de consejos y mesas municipales. Además, hay decenas de medidas sobre posibles incrementos de impuestos por toda nuestra zona.

Nuestra intención no es decirle cómo votar. Lo que sí queremos es darle la información que necesita para poder votar. Por esa razón, hemos escrito guías cortas para cada medida, donde explicamos qué pasaría si se aprueban estas medidas.

Nuestros reporteros y editores han revisado cada medida y propuesta muy cuidadosamente para confirmar que le estamos dando una perspectiva imparcial. Estos son algunos de los nombres de nuestro equipo editorial que nos han ayudado a preparar esta guía: Lina Blanco, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, Don Clyde, Joe Fitzgerald Rodríguez, Sam Harnett, Sarah Hotchkiss, Marisa Lagos, Guy Marzorati, Gabe Meline, Reece Michaelson, Adriana Morga, Katie Orr, Maria Pena, Kervy Robles, Scott Shafer, Ki Sung, Danielle Venton, Nastia Voynovskaya y Michelle Wiley.

Mientras tanto, todas las personas que se hayan registrado para votar recibirán su boleta por correo postal. Aquí tiene lo que debe de hacer para verificar que su nombre esté registrado con la dirección correcta.

Si tiene preguntas sobre nuestra guía, y cómo la preparamos, por favor contáctame por mi correo electrónico lpickoffwhite@kqed.org.

Hello everyone,

My name is Lisa Pickoff-White, and I’m one of the many people working to bring you KQED’s voter guide this year.

We’ve all heard a lot about the presidential election. But, there are many other things to vote on in California this year. Some of the state propositions include housing, expanding the voting age and online privacy.

There are also more than 100 ballot measures in the Bay Area alone. Numerous cities in the Bay Area, including Berkeley, Oakland and San Jose, are proposing changes to police oversight. Other cities are proposing to allow any resident, regardless of citizenship status, of legal age to serve on local boards. There are also dozens of tax measures.

We don’t want to tell you how to vote. We want to give you the information you need to vote. That’s why we’ve written short guides for each measure explaining what would happen if it passes.

Our reporters and editors reviewed each measure and proposition carefully to make sure that we’re giving you an unbiased view. These are just some of the people on our editorial team who helped prepare the guide: Lina Blanco, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, Don Clyde, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Sam Harnett, Sarah Hotchkiss, Marisa Lagos, Guy Marzorati, Gabe Meline, Reece Michaelson, Adriana Morga, Katie Orr, Maria Pena, Kervy Robles, Scott Shafer, Ki Sung, Danielle Venton, Nastia Voynovskaya and Michelle Wiley.
In the meantime, every registered voter will be mailed a ballot. Here’s where to check that you are registered at the correct address.

If you have any questions about our guide, or how we put it together, please let me know at lpickoffwhite@kqed.org.

Thanks,

 

Lisa Pickoff-White
Periodista de datos
Data Journalist

 

NOTICIAS | NEWS

Aquí las noticias más recientes para usted:

  • ¿Cómo será diferente votar en California este año? Voto por correo para todos, una espera más larga para saber el resultado final del conteo, y más. Sepa que tiene que hacer para prepararse para las elecciones muy inusuales del 2020. Leer más
  • ¿Qué debo traer en mi mochila de emergencia para los incendios durante covid-19? Varias comunidades de la Bahía ya han recibido una orden de evacuación. Si usted tiene que evacuar, también tiene que seguir precavido contra el coronavirus. Le damos unos consejos de lo que debe de llevar a mano. Leer más
  • ¿Dónde está mi boleta electoral? Monitoree su voto por correo con este nuevo programa Si ya mandó su boleta electoral, ahora qué? Le explicamos cómo puede rastrear su boleta, paso por paso hasta que sea contada. Le aclaramos cuáles son las fechas límites que debe de tener en cuenta. Leer más

Here are our recent stories that we think matter to you:

  • What's Different About Voting in California This Year? Vote-by-mail for everyone, having to wait several days to know the final result for some races, and more. Know what you have to do to be prepared for these very unusual 2020 elections. Read more
  • What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind Many communities in the Bay Area have already received orders to evacuate their homes. The threat of COVID-19 is still present even if you have to evacuate. We share with you some tips of what you should take with you. Read more
  • Where's My Ballot? Track Your Mail-In Vote With New Tool You already sent in your ballot, now what? We’ll show you how you can track your ballot, step by step, until it has been marked present and accounted for. Read more

DE NUESTRA COMUNIDAD| OUR COMMUNITY

¿Eres una emprendedora que busca inspiración y apoyo? 👩🏽‍💼💼

La organización sin fines de lucro Prospera ha organizado una jornada con el nombre “Innovación, Resiliencia e Inspiración” repleta de recursos y herramientas para el desarrollo profesional de mujeres emprendedoras. Este es un espacio de solidaridad y contará con las apariciones especiales de Teresa Mejía, activista y directora ejecutiva del Edificio de las Mujeres en San Francisco, Teresa Perales, medallista paralímpica y coach, y Remedios Gómez Arnau, Cónsul General de México en San Francisco, entre otras. Leer más

🔊 Comparta con otras que busquen estos recursos 🔊

Are you a female entrepreneur looking for inspiration and support? 👩🏽‍💼💼

The non-profit organization Prospera has organized a day-long workshop named “Innovation, Resilience, and Inspiration” full of resources and professional development tools for female entrepreneurs. This is a space of solidarity and will count with the appearances of Teresa Mejía, activist and executive director of the Women’s Building in San Francisco, Teresa Perales, paralympic medalist and coach, and Remedios Gómez Arnau, Consul General for Mexico in San Francisco, amongst others. Read more

🔊 Share with others who are looking for these resources 🔊

RECURSOS | RESOURCES

Comparta estos recursos de #KQEDenEspañol en sus redes sociales para informarles a sus seres queridos. 📲 Síguenos en Instagram

Share these resources from KQED on social media to keep your loved ones informed. 📲 Follow us on Instagram

EVENTOS | EVENTS

Todo empieza con la comunidad. Aquí se encuentran eventos virtuales en español e inglés para nuestra comunidad Latinx/a/o/e. ¿Tiene un evento que quiere compartirnos? Mándenos un mensaje a hablanos@kqed.org.

  • Taller intensivo de danzas afroperuanas | 9:30 AM del sábado, 3 de octubre: El maestro Pierr Padilla dictará este taller, enfocado en las danzas festejo y zamacueca. Se ofrecerán 3 clases prácticas donde se trabajará la técnica danzaria y secuencias de las danzas. El costo total para las clases y el material es $35. Leer más
  • Celebración en la calle ‘Preserve the Hood’ | 12 PM de sábado, 3 de octubre: El Distrito cultural de la calle 24 presenta una celebración para preservar la cultura de ese distrito, manteniendo la sana distancia y las pautas de salud. Habrá comida, aguas frescas, y actuaciones de cantantes como La Doña, DJ Frisk y DJ Jaes One. Leer más
  • Boletas y Chelas 2020: Una guía virtual para el votante | 6 PM del jueves, 8 de octubre: Únase a KQED y Latino Community Foundation para un evento virtual en vivo para educar, entretener e inspirar la participación en las elecciones del 2020, conducido por Marisa Lagos de KQED y Yarel Ramos de Edición Digital California de Univisión. Leer más
  • Historias Morenas y Queer a través del tiempo y el espacio | 6 PM del jueves, 8 de octubre: Cuatro creadores Latinxs de cultura comparten ejemplos que demuestran cómo eventos y trabajos de arte transforman movimientos de justicia social en EE.UU. Los panelistas son: Tina Valentín Aguirre (elle/they), Chris E. Vargas (él/he), José Gutiérrez (él/he) y Osa Hidalgo de la Riva (ella/she). Leer más

Everything starts with community. Here you’ll find virtual events in Spanish and English for our Latinx community. Do you have an event to share with us? Send it to hablanos@kqed.org.

  • Intensive Afroperuvian Dance workshop | 9:30 AM, October 3: Teacher Pierr Padilla will lead this workshop focusing on festejo and zamacueca dances. Three classes will work through the technical moves and sequences of these dances. The cost of these courses will be $35. Read more
  • Block Party ‘Preserve the Hood’ | 12 PM, October 3: The Calle 24 Cultural District presents a celebration to preserve and honor the culture of the neighborhood while also practicing social distancing and following health guidelines. Enjoy food, aguas frescas and local acts from La Doña, DJ Frisk y DJ Jaes One. Read more
  • Boletas y Chelas 2020: A Virtual Voter Guide | 6 PM, October 8: Join KQED and the Latino Community Foundation for a live virtual event to educate, entertain, and inspire participation in the 2020 elections, hosted by Marisa Lagos of KQED and Yarel Ramos of Edición Digital of Univisión. Read more
  • Queer and Brown Stories Over Time and Space | 6 PM, October 8: Four Latinx creators share examples that demonstrate how artwork and events have transformed movements for social justice in the United States. Panelists include: Tina Valentín Aguirre (elle/they), Chris E. Vargas (él/he), José Gutiérrez (él/he) and Osa Hidalgo de la Riva (ella/she). Read more

RECOMENDACIONES | RECOMMENDATIONS

El Tecolote: Comunidad se despide de icónico mural: El pasado 7 de septiembre, la comunidad se despidió del mural “Nosotros con César y Dolores”, un mural en San Francisco, cuyo nombre y personajes se han ido transformando desde que fue pintado por Ray Patlán y Carlos “Kookie” González en 1985.

La República (Perú): “TEL, cuando ‘la ausencia del lenguaje puede pasar como otro trastorno’”: La cuarentena y educación a distancia está impactando especialmente a niños que han sido diagnosticados con trastorno específico del lenguaje (TEL). En el Perú, madres con niños que viven con TEL comparten sus historias durante el covid-19.

P.O.V.: Los Infiltradores (6 PM, 8 de octubre): Un documental que saldrá al aire en KQED 9 sobre la verdadera historia de dos jóvenes DREAMers que fueron detenidos por la Patrulla Fronteriza de manera intencional con el propósito de frenar las deportaciones. En inglés.

Desempacando la Identidad “LatinX”: Episodio 1 con Érica Alcocer: La escritora de televisión Priscila García-Jacquier ha iniciado una serie por Instagram Live donde analiza con sus invitados lo que significa ser Latina/o/e/x a través de experiencias personales. En inglés.

El Tecolote: Community bids farewell to iconic Mural: On September 7, community members said their goodbyes to “Nosotros con César y Dolores,” a mural in San Francisco whose name and characters have evolved on this corner since it was first painted by Ray Patlán and Carlos “Kookie” Gonzalez in 1985.

La República (Perú): “SLI, when ‘the absence of language can pass off as another disorder’”: Quarantine and social distancing has taken an extra toll on kids who live with specific language impairment (SLI). In Perú, moms with kids diagnosed with SLI share their experiences during COVID-19. In Spanish.

P.O.V.: The Infiltrators (6 PM, October 8): KQED 9 will air a documentary about the true story of two young DREAMers who planned to be detained by Border Patrol in order to stop deportations.

Unpacking “LatinX” Identity: Episode 1 with Érica Alcocer: TV writer Priscila García-Jacquier has launched a series through Instagram Live where she and her guests in each episode take a unique look and analysis at what it means to be Latina/o/e/x through personal experiences.

TALK TO US | HÁBLANOS

Nuestras historias en nuestras voces. KQED en Español ya está en Instagram! Les brindamos noticias, consejitos y comunidad para la comunidad Latinx del Área de la Bahía y más allá. ¡Síganos!

Our stories in our voices. KQED en Español is now on Instagram! We’ll bring you news, advice and community for our Latinx community in the Bay Area and beyond. Follow us!

Manténgase informado con las noticias de KQED en Español. Suscríbase a nuestro boletín bilingüe ➡ kqed.org/kqedenespanol

