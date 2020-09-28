More Than A Million Californians Are Still Waiting for Unemployment Benefits

California wasn’t ready for the spike in unemployment since the pandemic. And one big reason is because the agency that handles unemployment benefits has had a lot of problems: dated technology, lack of staffing, and a system that focuses more on stopping fraud than getting people the money they need now. Today, that means 1.6 million Californians are waiting for help while the pandemic rages on.

Guest: Mary Franklin Harvin, reporter and producer for KQED’s The California Report

