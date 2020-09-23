State Report Asks for Reforms, but Many May Not See Unemployment Benefits Until January

Lawmakers and advocates are eager to see California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) implement reforms recommended by a state-backed task force in a new report.

The department has been under scrutiny since early in the pandemic for its dated digital resources and inefficient staffing structure. These shortfalls, among others, have led to more than a million Californians —1.6 million, according to the latest figures — getting by with staggered payments or, in some cases, receiving no payments at all.

In addition to the technological shortfalls and lack of staffing, the strike team report also highlighted how the department's own priorities have contributed to the bottlenecks that are keeping Californians from getting their benefits.

This came as no surprise to Daniela Urban, an attorney with Legal Aid at Work and founder of the Center for Workers’ Rights in Sacramento.