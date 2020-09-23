KQED is a proud member of
What Do You Want to Know About Voting This Year?

Carly Severn
What do you want to know about voting this year? (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

From mail-in ballots (everyone in California gets one automatically) to polling places (yours might look different with COVID-19), there are quite a few differences regarding voting this year.

Got a question about voting in the 2020 election, or a specific concern about how things will work in the Bay Area? Submit your question below.

Reasons to ask your question:

  • What you tell us might inform our election coverage (for example, if a lot of people are telling us they're still confused about how mail-in voting works this year? We'll address that.)
  • You could see your question answered directly on our site or on our social media.
  • You might get a direct response from someone on our team, via the email address you provide.

More resources for right now:

