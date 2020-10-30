Too Late to Register to Vote? And Other Last-Minute Voting Questions, Answered

Remember: Bring the ballot you were mailed along with you when you go to vote in person. (Why? People who opt to vote by mail always have to bring their ballot with them if they decide to vote in person, as proof they didn't already mail it and aren't therefore voting twice. And this year, because all registered voters in California got a ballot in the mail, they all became mail-in voters by default. Some counties can do a live check to see if your mailed ballot has already been cast, but better to be safe and bring in your blank ballot.)

If you forget your ballot, or didn't receive one, you can still vote in person, but you may be required to vote provisionally (a vote that's subject to extra checks, i.e., that you're actually registered to vote in California, or that you didn't already complete and mail your ballot.) This extra layer of confirmation takes time and therefore means your vote might not be counted on Election Day — although it'll eventually be counted.

'I filled out my ballot but haven't submitted it yet'

If you haven't submitted your ballot yet, at this stage it's recommended you submit it by hand at a drop box specifically for vote-by-mail ballots, rather than using a U.S. Postal Service collection box. You can also return your ballot in person to your county election office, any voting site or a drive-through ballot drop-off location up to Election Day at 8 p.m. Find your nearest drop box.

You could still mail your completed ballot via the USPS at any collection box — the envelope doesn't require a stamp, and it'll be counted as long as it's postmarked by Election Day (i.e., it makes the last postal collection on Election Day.) But because the United States Postal Service is recommending mailing your ballot no less than one week before Election Day, and that date has now passed, using a drop box or another in-person method is now the best way to really ensure your ballot reaches your county elections office in time to be counted.

We've had a lot of people asking us if you can drop off your ballot in a drop box that isn't in your county if that's more convenient to you. Yes, you can! California election officials say they have eight days after receipt to forward the ballot to your actual county to be processed. (This will, of course, give your ballot another journey to make and will mean it doesn’t get to your own county’s election officials as fast as it could — which may affect your decision.)

'I made a mistake on my ballot and don't know what to do now'

Don't panic. We have two explainers on the common errors that initially get ballots rejected in California, so take a look to see if the mistake you believe you’ve made is covered:

Remember: Even if you do submit a ballot and there's an issue with it, there's a whole system in place to then help you correct your mistake. For example, if your county's election office detects a signature mismatch on your ballot envelope, they'll reach back out to you via mail to verify and work with you to correct it, so that your ballot can be counted after all. A mistake on a submitted ballot doesn't mean that ballot is rejected outright: It's the start of a process between you and election officials to resolve that issue and get your vote counted.