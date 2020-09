When KQED photojournalist Beth LaBerge woke up to orange skies in San Francisco Wednesday morning, she rushed out the door to document the extraordinary moment.

In a year with the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice protests and wildfires, Beth has been on the front lines documenting it all. And in some ways, it helps her process all that’s been happening.

Guest: Beth LaBerge, photojournalist for KQED

