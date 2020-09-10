What's All This Smoky Air Doing to Your Body? We Asked a Lung Doctor

To find out more about how all this smokiness is impacting our health, KQED's Brian Watt recently spoke to Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. Below are highlights from the interview, which has been edited for length and clarity.

What do we need to know about what we're seeing and breathing outside these days?

I think these are unusual times, and we're in a situation we've not been in before. So it's very hard to understand what the actual risk is. We're seeing a very different air than we've seen before. And this is actually the longest stretch of poor air quality we've seen in the Bay Area in a long time. ... If you're feeling symptoms, be your own good detective and stay inside.

Can you talk a little bit about the ash that is covering cars and other surfaces outside?

The ashes from the wildfires that are burning from California and Oregon, and being transported by winds across the Bay Area, these are larger particles that are dropping and visible in this film over surfaces outside. And typically, when we think about pollens — this is how I can relate to it — the larger pollens are not the ones that we worry about inhaling through our nose or through our mouth and causing inflammation in our lungs. You know, nowadays when we're outside, we're wearing a mask, so it's hard to say. Those larger particles of ash are probably being filtered by the masks that we're wearing, but we don't know.