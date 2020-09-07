How to Prepare for Power Shutoffs During a Heat Wave and Pandemic

Updated 1:05 p.m. Monday

This power outage map shows where electricity has been shut off by PG&E and other California utilities

There are two kinds of power outages Californians may be subject to — rolling blackouts and public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). If your lights go out, it may be a decision made by your utility company, like PG&E, or the power grid operators, who keep up the grid in about 80% of the state.

Rolling Blackouts

The California ISO manages the delicate balance of power supply and demand on the state’s electrical grid, effectively ordering utilities to cut power to customers.

“It’s one big interconnected system,” said John Phipps, an operations director with the California ISO. “Energy being generated at one plant can feed homes completely on the other end of the state."

For example, Phipps says "if Diablo Canyon had problems in Northern California, that could impact San Diego."