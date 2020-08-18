Check Out California Power Outages in Real Time

This power outage map shows where electricity has been shut off by PG&E and other California utilities, from rolling blackouts ordered by the California Independent System Operator to conserve energy, or so-called Public Safety Power Shut-off events to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by electrical equipment during hazardous conditions.

Use the map or search by address below.





Outage data and Public Safety Power Shut-off area data are distributed by the California Department of Emergency Services and updates every 15 minutes, or as the feed is available.

To report an outage, please contact PG&E.