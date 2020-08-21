Tens of Thousands Flee as Wildfires Rip Across Northern California

The enormous wildfires burning around the Bay Area have claimed the lives of at least five people. Residents from Wine Country north of San Francisco to the edges of San Jose and Santa Cruz have been forced to evacuate.

Vacaville Farmer Describes 'Obliteration' After Wildfires

Tom Walter, the caretaker of La Ferme Soleil, was forced to evacuate in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He says all that remains of his home is an unrecognizable heap of blackened, twisted metal.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

Care Homes Carve Out Escape Plans Amidst Coronavirus Threat

The Department of Social Services and the Department of Public Health say care homes should organize people to keep those known to have COVID-19 separate from people who don’t.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

Farmworkers Work Through Dense Smoke as Fires Burn

The River Fire outside Salinas is just miles away from fields where many farmworkers continue to work harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Doctors Brace for Patient Surge from Wildfire Smoke

For months, doctors have urged us to stay outside for any kind of socializing. But wildfire smoke is forcing a new lockdown on much of the state

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED