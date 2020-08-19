California Delegation Nominates Biden for President, Touts Environmental Justice

Standing in front of lapping waves and beachgoers at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Los Angeles Supervisor Hilda Solis represented California virtually in the roll call to nominate Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Lee and Solis, two of California's co-chairs to the national convention, touted Biden's commitment to environmental justice as part of a "Roll Call Across America," that featured nominating videos from across the country.

“Joe Biden’s plan to crack down on polluters to protect our air and water is about environmental justice and economic justice," said Lee.

The pair, appearing to stand physically distanced in the sand, announced California's award of 263 delegates for Biden, and 231 delegates for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders won California's March primary but Biden picked up the lion's share of the state's unpledged delegates, which include state party leaders and officeholders.

During the Democratic primary campaign, Solis backed Biden, while Lee supported California Senator Kamala Harris.