Hilda Solis on Her Union Roots, Environmental Justice Fights and Biden's Pitch to Latino Voters

With unemployment claims again rising as states struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19, Scott and Guy Marzorati talk with KQED's Sam Harnett about his new series "How We Got Here" about the decline of worker power in America. Then, Los Angeles Supervisor Hilda Solis joins to talk about her parent's union experiences, her fights for environmental justice in the state legislature, the upset win that sent her to Congress in 2000, how she became President Obama's Secretary of Labor, and how the Biden campaign is planning to win over Latino voters who supported Bernie Sanders.