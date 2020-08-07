'People Are Terrified': SF Judge Orders COVID-19 Testing at ICE Facility

“This conduct by the defendants has put the detainees at serious risk of irreparable harm,” Chhabria wrote in his order. “The defendants have also jeopardized the safety of their own employees. And they have endangered the community at large.”

The judge intervened after immigrants held at Mesa Verde and another detention center north of Sacramento, sued in April to force ICE to release detainees on bond or parole to allow for social distancing at the jail-like facilities, and to implement other changes to protect people who remained in their custody.

Emails between ICE and GEO — recently unearthed during litigation — showed immigration officials avoided widespread testing among detainees and staffers, Chhabria said, out of fear that “positive test results would require them to implement safety measures they apparently felt were not worth the trouble.”

ICE spokesman Jonathan Moore said the agency could not comment due to pending litigation, and referred KQED to more information in ICE’s coronavirus webpage. A spokesperson for GEO responded similarly.

At least nine detainees at Mesa Verde have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including two who were transferred in recent weeks from California state prisons, according to attorneys representing immigrants held at Mesa Verde.