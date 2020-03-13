ACLU to ICE: 'Release Immigrant Detainees Vulnerable to Coronavirus'

But this week, operations at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield seemed like “business as usual,” said Ambar Tovar, a directing attorney with the United Farmworkers Foundation.

There was no additional screening of visitors, no visible signage about how to prevent the spread of the virus or protect oneself, and no readily available hand sanitizer in meeting rooms, said Tovar, who frequently visits detained clients at the 400-bed facility.

“There are no increased precautions that I saw are being taken,” said Tovar. “You would not be able to tell walking into that facility that the entire country is in a state of emergency.”

She wondered how much information on coronavirus has been communicated to detainees, whose top complaint is delayed or inadequate medical care, she said.

“If somebody were to exhibit any symptoms related to the coronavirus, how long will it take for those symptoms to be addressed?” said Tovar.

At the detention center in Adelanto, where federal inspectors have reported inadequate and delayed medical care, employees also did not appear to take additional precautions, said Lizbeth Abeln, with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

“As of now, we don't see any sense of urgency from the staff or from ICE, which is kind of normal for the facility, given the history of medical neglect and the lack of process when it comes to diseases,” said Abeln, who visits detainees about once a week.

The Mesa Verde and Adelanto immigration detention centers are owned and operated by The Geo Group Inc., one of the nation’s largest private prison companies.

A spokesperson for the Florida-based company said they are working closely with federal and state health officials, and have issued guidance to facilities, in line with the CDC, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.