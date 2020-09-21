How COVID-19 Has Impacted the Search for Separated Families

“They think it is impossible to find people who are interested in their story,” she said. “But our work is to explain to them, and make them understand that we are here to help them. We are here to help them be in communication with their family.”

Hundreds of Mexican and Central American families remain separated after a Trump administration policy of taking migrant children from their parents that began in the spring of 2017. Advocates say most of the parents came to the United States seeking asylum but were denied protection and deprived of their children. Melara is part of an effort that spans the U.S., Mexico and Central America, to locate and reunite these families, many of whom have lost hope of seeing each other again.

With the spread of the pandemic, however, the effort got put on hold for months due to travel restrictions in Central America.

Now, while Justice in Motion has restarted some searches on a case-by-case basis, advocates say this already challenging process has become even more difficult.

The Ongoing Search

In June 2018, when the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy came to light, a federal judge in San Diego ordered a halt to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection practice of taking kids from parents at the border and sending them to shelters for "unaccompanied children," or foster families.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the federal government to report how many children had been separated, beginning in April 2018, as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the parents. After a month-long tally, the government counted 2,654 children. And, after further revisions in early 2019, the number increased to 2,814.