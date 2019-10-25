New Tally Totals Almost 5,500 Kids Taken From Parents at the Border

“When we launched the lawsuit we thought there were maybe a few hundred families that were separated and we were shocked,” said Lee Gelernt, the lead ACLU attorney on the case.

“We had no idea that there would be thousands, that there would be babies and toddlers separated, or that we’d be looking all over the world for these families. This has been far worse than I think anybody could have anticipated,” Lee said.

Under court order, the federal government released a final list Thursday to the ACLU, naming 1,556 additional migrant parents whose children were taken away starting July 1, 2017, but were no longer in government custody on June 26, 2018, when U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw issued an injunction ending most separations, and ordering families to be reunited.

Gelernt said this included more than 200 children under the age of 5 — including 71 babies and toddlers, ages 2 or younger — when border agents took them from their mothers or fathers.

“These we’ve just learned about ... are not only very young children but they’ve been separated for possibly two or more years,” he said. “We are desperate to find these children and parents.”