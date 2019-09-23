More Than 1,000 Families Have Been Separated at the Border, Despite Court Order

The American Civil Liberties Union returned to court on Friday asking a federal judge in San Diego to stop the Trump administration from continuing to separate migrant families at the border, a practice that has continued despite a June 2018 court order. More than 1,000 children have been separated from parents since then.

“It is beyond shocking that the Trump administration continues to take babies from their parents,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said in a statement. Gelernt is representing migrant parents, whose children were forcibly taken away by border officials, in a class-action lawsuit. “The administration cannot simply ignore the nationwide injunction over minor infractions.”

Lawyers representing the federal government argued that the original injunction allows them to separate parents from their children if the parents are considered "unfit" or a "presents a danger to child."

But in court, Gelernt questioned if the government's motivation for separation was truly for reasons of safety.

"The government is more than happy to take these parents, that they deem a danger to their child, and remove them together. So they're more than happy to put them together when it means getting rid of them," Gelernt said.

The ACLU is also asking that the government provide plaintiffs with lists of separated children on a weekly basis. In a joint status report to the judge last week, the ACLU said it has been provided “one updated list tracking continuing separation of families” on Aug. 20. But plaintiffs' lawyers said the information was a month old, making it difficult to begin the process of finding and potentially reuniting the children with their parents.