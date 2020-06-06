Bay Area Continues to Rally for Justice on Breonna Taylor's Birthday

The crowd swelled to more than 100, spilling out into the nearby streets and blocking traffic.

Michelle Monterrosa spoke passionately about her brother. She said that he taught her about her civic rights and that he would have been out in the streets protesting.

"He was my best friend," Ashley Monterrosa sobbed. "He should have been right here in the middle. Right here, like that. He's here with us."

They spoke about their brother's passion for justice and education. They asked the crowd to become politically active, to vote and run for office.

Amanda Moran, San Francisco resident, came to the protest with her daughter Gloria to honor Monterrosa. This is the first protest they have attended this week.

“We demand justice for the family of Sean Monterrosa and all the other people who have been brutalized by the police," Moran said. "We’re horrified ... I’m so sick at heart and I want to support the family." Moran said "we need to do better. White people need to do better."

Marlo Dowell, a San Francisco resident said: "Cops are not supposed to be killing us.” Dowell added she is glad other people are paying attention because she had stopped caring. "It’s a beautiful thing. And hopefully something good will come from it all."

3:30 p.m.: Oakland — Lake Merritt

KQED's Julie Chang and Kate Wolffe reported protesters making shirts and taking a moment of silence in honor of what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday.