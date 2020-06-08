Why the Fight Against Police Brutality is Also a Fight for Affordable Housing

At the same time, communities of color are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Early data shows that nationwide, Black people are dying from COVID-19 at rates nearly twice as high as their share of the population. The disparities are due to longstanding racial inequities, including crowded living conditions and lack of access to adequate healthcare.

“All of this lack of access is exponentially magnified for black folks,” said Carroll Fife, director of the Oakland chapter of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE. “And [George Floyd] is just another one of those flash moments that shows us that we are not valued.”

Fife said the same structural inequities that lead to police oppression are also the root causes of the housing crisis.

“It's the root cause of why our schools are underfunded. It's rampant white supremacy, racism and patriarchy. That is the root of the tree that we see all of these appendages from,” she said. “So all of the inequity that we experience is from the same tree.”

In November, Fife helped two homeless mothers take over a vacant home in West Oakland, to protest investor speculation that has contributed to the Bay Area's sky high home prices. The occupation sparked national interest, because it highlighted the housing affordability crisis hitting cities across the country, and because it worked. The moms are now in negotiation with Wedgewood, the owner of the house, to purchase the home through a community land trust, which will hold the house as permanently affordable.

Like the demonstrations this week, there has been a growing number of direct actions to reclaim affordable housing. On May 1, two homeless women, with the help of Reclaim SF, occupied a house in the Castro District for three hours. Their goal was to bring attention to the number of vacant homes in San Francisco, while the city’s homeless population were struggling to get indoors during the pandemic.

Later in May, Stefani Echevarría-Fenn, an advocate for people experiencing homelessness in West Oakland, chained herself to a motel window for more than 16 hours to demand the city place more of its homeless residents into hotel rooms.

The willingness to take action and risk arrest demonstrates a disillusionment with existing avenues for change. It also represents a loss of faith in the mythology of the American dream — that hard work and education will lead to a comfortable life.

“That calculation does not hold anymore,” said Noni Session, the director and co-founder of the East Bay Permanent Real Estate Cooperative, an organization that is working to challenge traditional ideas of capitalism. “There’s an awakening. And part of it is, that when folks are awakened, they will choose many different new realities. And what is that? That is what is being contested right now.”

Her organization is working to put homeownership into the hands of those who have historically been disenfranchised. The model uses community land trusts and housing cooperatives to create collective ownership and maintain spaces as permanently affordable.

It’s one way people are demanding change and reimagining the same institutions that have failed communities of color.