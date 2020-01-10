Judge Orders Homeless Mothers to Leave Oakland Home

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled against a homeless mother who moved into an empty West Oakland home, and directed sheriffs officials to enforce an eviction within five days. Dominique Walker, a member of the group Moms 4 Housing, has been ordered to immediately vacate the property.

The ruling states that Walker has no valid rights of possession to the home on Magnolia Street, which is owned by Redondo Beach-based real estate investment group Wedgewood Properties. In his ruling, Judge Patrick R. McKinney wrote that “the court recognizes the importance of these issues, but, as raised in connection with Ms. Walker’s claim of right to possession, finds that they are outside the scope of this proceeding.”

Walker, 34, and other mothers began occupying the three-bedroom home on Magnolia Street in November to avoid living on the streets. The mothers said the house had been vacant for two years, and that they were acting partly in protest against speculators buying up properties in the Bay Area and leaving them empty amid a growing homelessness crisis.