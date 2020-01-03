The Moral Case Behind 'Housing is a Human Right'

On Monday, two Black mothers who occupied a vacant West Oakland property had their day in court. Southern California-based Wedgewood Properties, which owns the home, argued this is a clear case of theft. But the moms are making another, more philosophical argument: that housing is a human right. But what does that mean, and will it help them stay in the house?

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED's Housing and Affordability Reporter

Here's an episode we did on the concept of housing as health care.

Subscribe to The Bay on any of your favorite podcast apps to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.