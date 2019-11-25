‘We Don’t Want Shelter, We Want Homes’
‘We Don’t Want Shelter, We Want Homes’

11 min
Devin Katayama
Dominique Walker sits in a West Oakland home that's been vacant for two years.  (Ericka Cruz Guevarra/KQED)

The fight over housing rights took a turn recently when two homeless moms occupied a vacant three-bedroom home in West Oakland with their children. Their group, Moms 4 Housing, wants the city to make it possible for people like them to lawfully occupy some of the thousands of empty homes owned by out-of-town corporations. But until then, they’ll squat. It’s a test case to see what the city will do, before more homeless activists try similar tactics.

Guest: Dominique Walker, Moms 4 Housing

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one.

