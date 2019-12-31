Moms 4 Housing in Oakland Vow to Fight Potential Eviction

Walker, 34, and Sameerah Karim, 41, began occupying the three-bedroom home on Magnolia Street in November to avoid living on the streets. The mothers said the house had been vacant for two years, and they were acting partly in protest against speculators buying up property in the Bay Area and leaving them empty amid a growing homelessness crisis.

Attorneys for the women argue that housing is a human right. In a brief filed with the court, attorneys Leah Simon-Weisberg and Micah Clatterbaugh said the home in West Oakland was located in a community severely impacted by the housing crisis and if evicted, the mothers would “face the dangerous and untenable conditions of homelessness.”

But at Monday's hearing, the judge remained skeptical that the courts were the right way to resolve there conflict.

"There’s no doubt these are extremely important issues, but I think it’s finding the right venue and the right case for that," he said. "I’m not convinced that this is the case, but I’ll certainly consider all the arguments presented."

Simon-Weisberg said there is legal precedent that housing is a human right under international law — an argument the courts should recognize.