Moms 4 Housing Group Reaches Agreement to Buy Vacant House

The agreement, announced Monday, comes after a months-long battle between housing activists and Wedgewood Properties, an investment company that owns the contested home.

In November, activists and moms Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim started living at the home located on 2928 Magnolia Street without permission as a way to bring attention to Oakland's housing and homelessness issues. Attorneys for the activists argued in court that housing is a human right and the occupants' constitutional rights would be severely impacted if they were evicted.

Last week, a judge ruled against the occupants and they were evicted by deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Members of Moms 4 Housing spoke about the deal at Monday's 6th annual rally and march to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy. Members of the group say once the sale goes through, they plan to move into the house and make it a headquarters for their movement.

"We will not stop organizing and fighting until all unhoused folks who want shelter, have shelter," Walker said.