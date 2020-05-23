Woman Barricaded Inside Oakland Motel Leaves Peacefully After 16-Hour Protest

After a nearly 16-hour standoff, a woman who had barricaded herself inside an Oakland motel room left peacefully Saturday morning.

Stefani Echevarría-Fenn had chained herself to security bars outside a window at the Palms Motel in Oakland to protest the lack of hotel rooms for people experiencing homelessness. Supporters glued the door shut and used furniture to block the entrance.

She and supporters have been paying to house 14 homeless people in hotels for the past few weeks, including many who are older and have serious health conditions. But their money was running out, and they want the city of Oakland to step in.

"We have had a small army of volunteers trying to access the hotel rooms that the city claims are available for unhoused folks," Echevarría-Fenn said, "but the bureaucratic red tape is immense."

Justin Berton, a spokesman for Mayor Libby Schaaf's office, said it's Alameda County — not the city of Oakland — that is in charge of housing homeless residents in hotels. But he did note that Oakland recently opened trailers for 130 homeless residents.