Some Terms and Conditions May Apply...

Civil liberties advocates and a San Francisco supervisor are questioning the constitutionality of Bay Area curfew orders.

So am I.

Over five million people around the Bay Area are currently subject to a range of curfew orders designed to keep them off the streets at night.

These orders are an extraordinary restriction of our usual freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment and are a pretty ham-fisted approach to reigning in the relatively small number of people who vandalize and steal.

I'm all for removing property destruction, violence and heists from the equation, I just hope it doesn't happen at the expense of "the right of the people peaceably to assemble."