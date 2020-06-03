Some Terms and Conditions May Apply...

KQED is a proud member of
Civil liberties advocates and a San Francisco supervisor are questioning the constitutionality of Bay Area curfew orders.

So am I.

Over five million people around the Bay Area are currently subject to a range of curfew orders designed to keep them off the streets at night.

These orders are an extraordinary restriction of our usual freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment and are a pretty ham-fisted approach to reigning in the relatively small number of people who vandalize and steal.

I'm all for removing property destruction, violence and heists from the equation, I just hope it doesn't happen at the expense of "the right of the people peaceably to assemble."

Until the First Amendment is fully up and running again, better check your local curfew orders.